Tridents skipper Holder proud of spin sensation Walsh

Barbados Tridents skipper Jason Holder has heaped praises on leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr whose devastating spell proved crucial in an important win over Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday.

Walsh Jr claimed three wickets in four balls for the first five-wicket haul of the season. In a match-altering spell, the spinner removed the dangerous Kieron Pollard for three before adding the scalp of Jimmy Neesham and Seekkuge Prasanna in consecutive deliveries. Earlier, Walsh also removed Denesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo, who looked set to give the Knight Riders a boost in their run chase after carving out a patient 28 from 24.

“I spoke to him before the tournament and I backed him and gave him all the confidence. We wanted a local leg spinner and he was one of the guys I was really looking for and we got him. I’m just happy to see him come in and deliver. I’m just really proud of him,” Holder added. (www.sportsmax.tv)