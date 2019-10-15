Transport Board’s reign continues

By Carlena Knight

The dominance of Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) continued on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex as the defending champions beat former champions, Kennedy’s, 52-42, in the feature encounter.

Led by Marlon “Buju” Charles with 22 points and Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew with 14, the champions moved their perfect record to 9-0.

Kennedy’s Adriel Ramirez and Sheldon Abrams both netted 10 points in a losing effort.

Another title contender, Anjo Wholesale, were put to the test that night as they edged out newbies Area 51 Invaders in overtime by a 70-67 score line.

Humroy Wright had a game high 20 points for the victors, while teammate Andrew “Puss” Venture chipped in, scoring 16.

Desmond Spencer was the leading scorer for the newbies with 16 points.

Teon Joseph had 14 and Raffique Edwards, 12 for Area 51.

In the other match played that night, Pointe FM trounced FLOW 72-54 with Sean Nicholas netting 21 points.

He was assisted by Felix Hamilton who had 18 points and Kwame Brathwaite, 14.

FLOW’s Troy Franklin had a game high 22 points, while teammate Benjamin “Cutter” Meade contributed sinking 13.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex, starting at 6:30, as Cleaners will play Kennedy’s while, at 7:30, Blue Waters will face Pointe FM.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, Area 51 Invaders will battle the defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB).