Transport Board regain league title

By Carlena Knight

With two games in hand, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board has regained their league title after defeating APUA Head Office 78-75 last Thursday at the JSC Sports Complex.

The now back-to-back league champions were led by national player, Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew who had a game high 31 points.

He was assisted by skipper, Marlon “Buju” Charles who made 25 and Kareem “Macky” Edwards who sank 13.

Cohen Desouza was the leading scorer for Head Office with 26 points while teammates Nickon McGregor and Delornje Jules netted 18 and 13 points in a losing effort.

In the other matches played that night, Dixie stunned Eye Mobile Vision Care by beating them 63-57; Blue Waters fell to Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers, 63-46; and former champions Kennedys handed Sandals a 75-63 loss.

Newbies, Area 51 Invaders were also victorious that night as they pulled off the upset over Pointe FM by a 63-57 score line.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night at the same venue, Anjo Wholesale trounced Digicel 83-41 and Burton’s Laundry went under to Fiztroy’s Rewinding Transformers, 62-42.

Decosta Walbrook led Anjo with 28 points with assistance from Sharife Sergeant who made 16 while, for Digicel, Joshua Salmon had eight points.

Eric Joseph was the leading scorer for Transformers, scoring 20 while Burton’s Kelvin Simon had 18.

In the other match played that night, Galley Bay remain winless as they went under this time to Area 51 Invaders, 96-53.

Veteran, Desmond Spencer turned back the hands of time with a season high 44 points for the victors, while Demetrius Lowery banked 34 for Galley Bay.