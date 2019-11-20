Transport Board claim game one Business League playoff finals

Transport Board easily dispatched Kennedy’s in game one of the best of three playoff finals on Monday night, winning 75-62 at the JSC Basketball Complex to put themselves in a comfortable position going into Wednesday’s game two.

Veteran player Marlon Charles led the way for Transport Board, seemingly turning back the hands of time with 28 points. He had assistance from Ndegwa Malone with 16 points while Bryan Matthew and Kareem Edwards both contributed with 14 points.

Sheldon Abrams top-scored for Kennedy’s with 17 points while Xavier Meade and Adriel Ramirez had 15 and 11 points respectively in the losing effort.

Wednesday’s game two is slated to shoot off at 7 pm, and all teams that participated are asked to turn out in full uniform as victory for Transport Board could result in the hosting of the closing ceremony.