Transport Board bounce back, APUA Water suffer another loss

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) bounced back from their upsetting defeat to Anjo Wholesale last week to trounce Burton’s Laundry on Monday night at YMCA.

The 63-43 defeat in the Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball tournament saw national player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards lead the charge for the victors with 21 points.

He was assisted by veteran Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew who netted 18.

Burton’s Kelvin Simon had 11 points in a losing effort.

At that same venue, title contenders Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers thrashed Eye Mobile Vision Care by a 50-37 score line.

Meanwhile at JSC, former champions Kennedys handed Pointe FM their 4th loss of the season by winning 67 to 47.

Former national player, Xavier “X-man” Meade had a game high 26 points to lead his team to victory with assistance from Adriel Ramirez who sank 20.

Felix Hamilton was the leading scorer for Pointe FM, netting 15, while teammates Kwame Brathwaite and Deandris Connell chipped in as both men scored 10 points.

Newbies, Area 51 Invaders joined Kennedy’s and Transport Board in the winner’s circle that same evening after crushing APUA Water 83-63 in the first match of the double-header evening.

Desmond Spencer had 23 points for the victors with assistance from Doyle Carter who made 21 and Teon Joseph, 14.

Olivee’ Morris also had 23 points for APUA Water with teammate Winston “Stan” Roberts contributing 11 in a losing effort.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30, as Sandals will play A Mobile while at 7:30, Dixie will face Digicel.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, APUA Head Office will battle Eye Mobile.