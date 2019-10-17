Transport Board and Kennedy’s pick up wins in Business League Basketball

By Carlena Knight

The Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) continued their dominance as they trounced newbies Area 51 Invaders by a staggering 103-76 score line on Tuesday night.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew led the defending champions to their 10th straight victory out of 10 showings, with 27 points.

He was assisted by Kareem “Macky” Edwards who had 23 and Marlon “Buju” Charles who netted 15.

Teammates, Shawn “Gizmo” Williams and Sir Curtly Ambrose contributed, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Teon Joseph was the leading scorer for Invaders with 23 points, while teammates Steadroy “Happy” Graham and Robert Spencer sank 19 and 10 points in a losing effort.

Former champions, Kennedy’s bounced back from their upsetting defeat to ABTB to thrash Cleaners 93-57.

Danny Perez had a game high 22 points for the victors with assistance from Adriel Ramirez and Daniel Perez, who scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Sheldon Abrams, also of Kennedys, contributed by netting 13.

Cleaners’ Jaheem James had 15 points while teammates Franklyn “Spider-Man” Corbett and Tyreke Lewis banked 12 and 10 points.

In the other match played that night, Pointe FM defeated Blue Waters, 62-39.

Kwame Braithwaite had 19 points for the victors while Ariel Quallis sank 16 for Blue Waters.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30, when Galley Bay will play Pointe FM and Cleaners will face Area 51 Invaders at 7:30.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, Blue Waters will battle APUA Water.