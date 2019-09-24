Transport Board and Anjo remain perfect

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions in the ongoing Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) continued their undefeated run over the weekend.

Transport Board moved their record to 3-0 on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex, thrashing Blue Waters 85-73 in the second match of the triple-header evening.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew had a game high 34 points for the victors, while teammates Kareem “Macky” Edwards and Marlon “Buju” Charles chipped in netting 22 and 15 points, respectively.

Shawn “Gizmo” Williams also got in on the action by sinking 11 points.

Blue Waters’ Ishan Peets and Baldwin Anthony Jr. had 19 and 18 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

Anjo Wholesale also pushed their undefeated run to 3-0, beating newbies Galley Bay 71-31.

Humroy Wright led the victors with 21 points while teammates Steven Matthew and Chance’ Lewis contributed, scoring 18 and 10 points.

Elsworth Solomon of Galley Bay had seven points.

In the other match played that night, A-Mobile recorded their second win of the season defeating APUA Water 65-41.

Tahj Kirby had 17 points for the victors while teammate Jeffrey George sank 10.

APUA Water’s Winston Roberts had 13 points while Art “Drastic” Phillip scored 10.

Games will continue tonight at both venues. At the YMCA Sports Complex starting at 6:30 APUA Water will battle Anjo Wholesale while at 7:30 Pointe FM will battle Dixie.

Meanwhile, at JSC, Area 51 Invaders will play APUA Head Office at 6:30, while at 7:30 Burton’s Laundry will face Fitzroy’s Rewinding.