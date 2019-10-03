Transport back on top

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions in the Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) moved to the top of the 18-team standings after recording their latest win on Tuesday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

Playing in the feature encounter of the double header evening, Transport Board trounced APUA Water 85-61 with Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew and Marlon “Buju” Charles leading the way with 17 points each.

Teammates, Kevorn “KC” Cornwall and Joel London also got in on the action sinking 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Sir Curtly Ambrose continues to show he is an all-round athlete as he assisted in scoring with 10 points for the victors.

Water’s Olivee’ Morris had a game high 24 points while teammates Winston “Stan” Roberts and Andre Grigg contributed, netting 14 and 12 points in a losing effort.

The defending champions now move to a 6-0 record identical to that of rivals, APUA Head Office.

Digicel recorded their second win of the season that night by thrashing newbies, Galley Bay 47-25.

Jamar Bird led the charge for the victors with a game high 16 points.

He was assisted by Jermaine Charles who made 12.

Galley Bay’s Iba Hodge and Naik Nedd scored a combined 18 points for the newbies.

Meanwhile, at YMCA, former champions, Sandals edged out Blue Waters 70-63, while Cleaners went under to Eye Mobile Vision Care, 65-56.

Keroi “Dragon” Lee had a game high 28 points for Sandals while Tristan Jacobs and Ishan Peets 19 points each.

Eye Mobile’s Tehran Zachariah made 20 points in their victory while Jaheem James was the lone player in double digits for Cleaners.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as Digicel will battle FLOW while, at 7:30, Cleaners will face Blue Waters. In the feature encounter at 8:30, Eye Mobile Vision Care will play Anjo Wholesale.