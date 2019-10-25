Transformers and Anjo pick up wins in Business league

By Carlena Knight

Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers bounced back from their upsetting defeat to defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board, to beat FLOW 59-49 on Wednesday night in the Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex in the first match of the double-header evening, Transformers led by Eric “Lebron” Joseph with 16 points, recorded their sixth win of the season.

Akeem “Chemist” Davis assisted with 12 points while teammates N’Kenge “Beef” Drew and Josias David contributed, netting 11 each.

FLOW’s Leroy Percival had 12 points while teammate Troy Franklin sank 11.

Newbies, Area 51 Invaders were also victorious that night edging out Blue Waters 58-53.

Steadroy “Happy” Graham was the leading scorer for that team with 14 points with assistance from Raffique Edwards and Teon Joseph who sank 13 and 10 points respectively.

Blue Water’s Ishan Peets had a game-high 27 points.

Meanwhile at JSC, Anjo Wholesale trounced A Mobile by a 93-76 score line.

Gerard “Dumbo” Henry had 19 points for the victors while teammates Decosta Walbrook scored 18.

Teammates, Andrew “Puss” Venture and Jamie Robinson, also got in on the action making 13 and 10 points.

Tahj Kirby had a game-high 26 points for A Mobile while teammates, Delano Scotland and Kenrick Evans, made 12.

Devon Christian and Jeffrey George chipped in scoring 11 and 10 points in a losing effort.

Games will continue on Saturday night at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as Burton’s Laundry will face FLOW while at 7:30 Anjo Wholesale will do battle with the defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, Kennedys will play Galley Bay.