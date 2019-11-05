Tourism stakeholders urged to create incentives to attract millennials

By Theresa Goodwin

Antigua and Barbuda could benefit tremendously from a growing niche market if players in the tourism industry are able to tweak their marketing campaigns to attract a younger generation, commonly referred to as millennials.

This is according to Dr Collin Devon Williams — the founder of Collin Devon Events Antigua (CDE) — who is now reaping the benefits of a similar model which he launched more than five years ago as a fun activity.

“The potential is limitless. I had just under 500 people that were here, who have returned to the US. They will be going back to tell their friends about the amazing experience they had and encourage everyone around them to come and experience it for themselves,” Williams said.

