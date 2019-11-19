Tourism minister promises 1,500 rooms in 1,000 days

By Carl Joseph

The Ministry of Tourism will now be targeting an additional 500 rooms per year for the next three years.

Tourism Minister Charles “Max” Fernandez made the announcement amid growing tourist air arrival figures to the island said to be at 12.5 percent for 2019 over the same period last year.

A total of 25,188 more visitors landed at the V C Bird International Airport in 2019 (225,791) than last year (200,603).

“That had to do with the fact that we had a new, strong marketing initiative – #whatcoollookslike,” said Fernandez.

The multi-faceted summer campaign which, began back in March, includes a combination of traditional and digital media.

The campaign offered consumers major savings on their vacation to Antigua and Barbuda for travel during the periods April – October, 2019.

