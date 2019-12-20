Tourism Authority head says recent go-slow by ABAA workers will ‘backfire’

Spread the love















Saturday’s industrial action by the employees of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) has now drawn the ire of the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James.

“Anything that we do to hurt our guests, really backfires on us… on everybody… the entire country,” James said.

The CEO confirmed that, “American Airlines was threatening, the next day, to cancel their flights. And that would have affected everybody who works in this industry, even the very people who were protesting.”

Last Saturday, many of the over 300 employees of the airport made the decision to engage in a ‘go-slow’ on what was the airport’s busiest day of the year. The workers had grown weary of the seeming lack of interest and/or will by the ABAA’s new head, Euletta Francis, in adopting the recommendations for salary increases that were made many months ago, across all sectors of the airport staff.

