Tourism and Police 1 remain perfect

By Carlena Knight

Ministry of Tourism and Police 1 both pushed their undefeated records on Tuesday night at the YMCA Sports Complex in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business League Netball tournament.

Tourism, playing in the Female Division, thrashed Police 33-14 in the first match of the double-header evening.

They now move to a 3-0 record while Police are still without a win.

APUA recorded their second win of the competition trouncing Teachers, 22-12.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Division, Police 1 pushed their perfect record to 3-0 after handing APUA their first loss of the season, winning by 24-19.

Police 2, however, could not follow in their other team’s footsteps as they went under to Sandals, 21-7.

Matches will continue tonight starting at 5:30 as Labour will play APUA, and Police will face Teachers in the Female Division.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed category, at 6:15, Education will play APUA while at 7 , Teachers will battle Police 2.