Top four advance to tape ball semis

By Neto Baptiste

Four teams have advanced to the semifinals of the LL Supply Ltd, IBSC Tape Ball T20 Classic following quarterfinals clashes on Sunday.

Rackaman Construction Strictly Business, ABC Warriors and Future Stars all advanced to next Sunday’s semis following comfortable victories, while Dredgers enjoyed a close shave in their fixture against All Stars to win by just seven runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Dredgers amassed 129 for four from 15 overs after the number of overs had been reduced from 20 owing to wet conditions.

Melvin Charles top-scored with 51 not out, while Mervin Higgins chipped in with 25 runs. All Stars, in reply, fell short at 122 for five from their 15 overs. Charles James had more than 50 percent of his team’s runs by hitting 91 not out, while Adrian Abbott added 21 runs to the effort. Brent Bloodman was the pick of the bowlers for Dredgers, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in three overs.

Rackaman Construction Strictly Business also found themselves in the winners’ circle, beating Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets by seven wickets.

Batting first, Bullets raised 95 runs before they were all out in 17.4 overs. Jeff Lawrence and Kimani George were best with the bat with 28 and 23 runs, respectively. Treverson Atley was inspiring with the ball, grabbing six wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs.

Strictly Business were then guided by Clinton Benjamin and Raymond Leadette as they hit 43 and 22 runs, respectively, to push their team past the target at 97 for three in just 11.5 overs.

Also on Sunday, ACB Warriors defeated Pelican Safari VIP Squad by seven wickets. Batting first, VIP raised 107 all out in 12.2 overs. Malique Marcellin led the charge with 42 runs, while Peter Bellanfonte added 31 to the total. Uri Smith was best the ball for the victors, picking up six wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

ACB easily got to their target, reaching 113 for three in 13.2 overs. Demari Benta did the damage with the bat, slamming 53 not out, while Smith added 31 for the winners.

In the other quarterfinal contest, Future Stars dispatched of AUA Cool & Smooth PMS by five wickets.

In a match reduced to 15 overs, Future Stars won the toss and asked PMS to bat. PMS could only manage 86 for seven from their 15 overs, with Hughton Tonge hitting a top score of 22. Andra Samuel was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 20 runs while Tassilo Allen and Kadeem Josiah each bagged two wickets.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Future Stars got to their target at 87 for five from 15 overs. Kadeem Henry led the charge with 41. The semifinals, scheduled for the Antigua Grammar School grounds, will see Future Stars face ACB Warriors at 10 am, while Rackaman Construction Strictly Business face Dredgers at 1 pm.