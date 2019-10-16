Top eight advance to tape ball quarterfinals

By Neto Baptiste

Eight teams have advanced to the next round of the LL Supply LTD, Island Boys Sports Club Tape Ball T20 Classic following matches on Sunday across a number of venues.

From Zone A, Future Stars, All Stars, ACB Warriors and Rackaman Construction Strictly Business will play in the quarterfinals slated for the coming weekend. Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets, Pelican Safari VIP Squad, Dredgers and AUA Cool & Smooth PMS have all advanced from Zone B.

In one of the largest margin of victory on Sunday, Dredgers defeated Auntie Sue’s Kitchen Herberts United by 98 runs.

