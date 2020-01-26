Three rockets make ‘direct hit’ on US Embassy in Baghdad

Spread the love















(Washington Examiner) – Three rockets have reportedly hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Three Katyusha rockets hit inside the compound while as many as five others landed in the area surrounding it, according to news reports. U.S. defense officials told reporters that no one was killed in the attack, but some were wounded. It is unclear how severe the injuries are.

The strike comes after a similar attack on Jan. 20 when three Katyusha rockets fell near the U.S. Embassy. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Tension in the Middle East has escalated in recent weeks since top Iranian general and terror leader Qassem Soleimani orchestrated a violent protest outside of the American Embassy in Baghdad. The United States responded with a drone strike on Jan. 2 that killed Soleimani.