Thousands take to the streets in ‘Independence Solidarity March’

Over 5,000 people took to the streets yesterday to march against what many of the participants described as “wicked practices” by the present Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) administration.

The coalition group dubbed, “The Faithful Nationals,” comprising members of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Antigua Barbuda True Labour Party (ABTLP), The Movement, The Barbuda Peoples Movement (BPM) and the Antigua Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), and at least one more disgruntled group – the prison protest group.

The leader of the prison protest group, Jessica Thompson, was front and centre at yesterday’s march, and she took the opportunity, along with her fellow protesters, to let the administration know how she felt.

“We need change,” said Thompson, “We’ve had enough. No more promises. We need action!”

