Thomas Leads Star-studded National Squad In LICB 50 Overs Tourney

By Neto Baptiste

Wicketkeeper-batsman, Devon Thomas, will lead a 14-man senior national cricket team in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 Overs Tournament here from October 17th – 27th.

Thomas, who is fresh off his representation of the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), is joined by two of the country’s West Indies Test players in leg-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

Leading wicket-taker in the ongoing CPL with 19 scalps thus far, Hayden Walsh Jr, has also made the cut and is joined by West Indies youth player Javier Spencer and Leeward Islands youth player Elroy Francis.

Kofi James, Tyrone Williams Jr, Orlando Peters, Shane Burton, Justin Athanaze, Kadeem Phillip, Nino Henry and Deran Benta round off the sections.

Four players, Kelvin Pitman, Michael Dover, Kenrick Scott and Avier Christian have been placed on reserve.

The team is being coached by Pernel Watley with assistance from Purnell Joseph who will also carry out manager duties. Dane Gustave is the team’s scorer and statistician.

Antigua and Barbuda will open their campaign against Anguilla on October 18th in Bethesda before facing Nevis one day later in Pigotts. The home team will then suit up against St Kitts on October 20th also in Pigotts before playing St Maarten on the 22nd in All Saints and then Montserrat one day later in Pigotts.

The semi-finals and finals will run from October 24th to 26th with the finals scheduled for All Saints.