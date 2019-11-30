Thieves strike at Big Banana

Police are currently investigating a case of larceny that reportedly took place at Big Banana some time during closing and opening hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to reports, the manager of the establishment reported that a number of alcoholic beverages were missing when he returned to work.

The goods were said to have been taken from a storeroom which he found unlocked.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a violent confrontation which has left one man in serious condition at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

Read more in today’s newspaper