The world’s largest ketch Aquijo arrives in Antigua

According to Yachtharbour.com, the largest private sailing ketch in the world, the 86-metre superyacht Aquijo has been seen arriving in Antigua to take part in Antigua Charter Yacht Show taking place December 4-9.

The 6th largest sailing superyacht in the world, Aquijo was built in 2016 out of collaboration between two Dutch shipyards, Oceanco and Vitters.

Vitters developed a custom steering system specially for Aquijo.

It transmits the hydrodynamic forces on the rudder blades directly to the steering wheels on the flybridge, thus providing the helmsman with immediate feedback and a feeling for how the yacht is moving through the water.

German studio Dölker + Voges was responsible for her interior design, whilst Tripp Design Naval Architecture styled her exterior. The yacht comprises 4 decks and accommodates up to 12 guests across 17 cabins.

On-board, Aquijo offers space and amenities normally seen on motor yachts, comprising guest elevator, interior and exterior dining for up to 24 people, 3 outdoor bars and a beach club with steam room, sauna and ocean view Jacuzzi.

The package of Aquijo’s toys and tenders includes and does not confine to 3 tender boats, 1 jet ski, 4 kayaks, 2 wakeboard, 3 water skis, 3 stand up paddle boards, 8 diving packs etc.

Featuring a mast of of 90 metres, Aquijo boasts a maximum speed of 17.5 knots.

The vessel is available for charter from EUR 450,000 per week in winter season.