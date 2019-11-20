The two main parties blame each other for violent protest in DA

By Theresa Goodwin

The leaders of the two main political parties in the Commonwealth of Dominica are pointing fingers at each other, hours after a massive riot erupted Monday night over the demand for electoral reform.

That action resulted in more than 200 people clashing with police before being dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets.

In a live address to the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister and Leader of the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Roosevelt Skerrit, described the protest as “part of an evolving narrative to suggest that law and order have broken down in Dominica and that elections set for December 6th, cannot be free and fair,” and blamed the opposition United Workers Party for the protests.

He also argued that electoral reform could not be the real reason for the protest, pointing out that the December 6th general elections are being held under the same laws that have governed the democratic process in the nature isle since the country attained its independence.

