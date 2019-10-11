The public asked to help improve School Meals Programme

By Carlena Knight

A call has been made to all stakeholders in the public and private sectors to play their part in the continued improvement of the National School Meals Programme.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs, Dean Jonas made that call while a ceremony to hand over produce from his ministry to the National School Meals Programme yesterday.

Through the Greencastle project, over 2,000 pounds of produce was donated to the programme, which provides daily hot lunches to students in primary and some preschools.

The agriculture project which began in May of 2018 saw local farmers partnering with the Longping High Tech company from China to trade not only ideas to improve the local agricultural market, but also to grow produce with seeds from the Asian country.

“I am also taking the opportunity to make the call for all our stakeholders in Antigua, businesses, corporate citizens, everyone to make these kinds of contributions to our School Meals Programme. We are all in this together.

