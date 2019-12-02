The PSC should be charged for contempt of court says former Police Commissioner

The Police Service Commission (PSC) should be charged for “contempt of court” for its handling of the case involving former Police Commissioner, Wendel Robison, who was recently dismissed from his post after serving in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda for 32 years.

Former Commissioner of Police Vere Browne, made the remarks this past weekend insisting that the lawyers who represented the embattled Robinson “fell asleep at the wheel.”

Browne argued that earlier this year the court of law ruled that the action taken by the PSC was wrong, and that Robinson should have been re-instated immediately, and if the order was obeyed, the recent dismissal would not have occurred.

