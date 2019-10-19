Ten youngsters get music school scholarships

Ten exceptional young musicians from Antigua and Barbuda are the first set of awardees to benefit from the Antigua Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) Music School Scholarship Programme.’

The exemplary music scholars are: David Isaac who plays the oboe; Khadijah Ladoo, the cello; Resa Nelson, the flute; David Joseph and Orlando Gordon play the trombone; and Zephaniah Carter, the trumpet.

The other awardees are Sa’kiyah Ledeatte, Kaylin Joseph, Khara Joseph, J’herdine Browne who all play the violin.

All of the youngsters will receive a monetary award of between $150.00 to $250.00 per month and cover theory and practical lessons to facilitate the holistic enrichment of the scholars’ musical abilities.

According to a press release from the symphony, “It is expected that the recipients will develop the necessary skills to be leaders within their respective orchestral sections as ABYSO aims to establish itself as a world-class youth symphony in Antigua.”

The release also stated that two of the prerequisites are that the recipient must be a member of a music school and must be enrolled in a formal music education programme.

“As such, the scholarship programme serves as an incentive for the orchestra’s membership. and an impetus for skills development while supporting local tutors and their music programmes.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are between the ages of nine and 24 and have demonstrated their outstanding musicianship and commitment to the ABYSO and the ABYSO Junior Programme.