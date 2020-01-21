Team Antigua and Barbuda bounce back in World Junior Tennis Pre-Qualifiers

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

The three-member squad representing Antigua and Barbuda at the World Junior Tennis Pre-Qualifiers, recorded their first win by taking down Barbados 3-0 on Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

In Rubber 1, Janae George Alexander won her match 7-6(3), 6-2 while Caribbean and Central America Confederation of Tennis (COTECC) second ranked player Brasha Dyer followed suit with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Doubles partners, Dyer and Zoey James ended the day on a high note with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

In their first encounter a day earlier, they went under to the Bahamas 1-2.

James lost 1-6,2-6, Dyer won 6-3,6-0 and doubles partners Dyer and George-Alexander were edged out 7-6(3), 4-6,6-10.

The girls will play in their final group match versus Costa Rica later this week.