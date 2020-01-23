Team announced to contest Canada Challenge

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

A 26-member team has been announced to contest this weekend’s Canada Golf Challenge.

The team will be broken down further into pairs to compete versus the Canadian contingent at the Cedar Valley Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday at 9 am.

The country’s flag will be flown by Sir Richard Richardson, Eldine Baptiste, Byron Andrew, Zorol Barthley, Wilston Charles, Navin Singh, Marlon George, Andy Hall, Avery Jonas, Leon “Kuma” Rodney, David Kinnell, Demar James, Sarafina Nicholas, Ralph Francis, Mike Pigott, Kori Robertson, Josh Crooke, Patrick Ryan, Selwyn Samuel, Omarie James, Hon. Daryll Matthew, Ivan Hixon, Sebiena Wilston, Sir Vivian Richards, Wesley Dyer and captain, Eugene Silcott.

The golf tournament, which sees both Antigua and Barbuda and Canada going head to head, is now in its second year.

The competition will officially open with a ceremony at the Ocean Point, at 7 pm, on Friday evening.