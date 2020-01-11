Tamo and Green City record wins

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Tamo FC recorded their second win of the season in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Thursday afternoon.

With a goal by Kenroy Simon in the 19th minute, Tamo edged Blackburn Palace FC 1-0 at the Princess Margaret School playing field.

With this win they now have eight points in the 10th spot while Blackburn are 12th with six on the Zone Two standings.

Green City FC joined Tamo in the winner’s circle edging CPTSA Wings 2-1 in Bendals.

Ranjae Williams (9th) and Sylvester Fenton (77th) found the back of the net for the victors while Wilbur Purcell was the lone goal-scorer for Wings with a strike in minute 45.

The victors moved to 5th with 14 points while Wings slipped to 7th with 13. On Sunday, Empire FC will play FC Aston Villa, Tryum will face Potters Tigers and Bolans will meet Police FC. All three matches will play at 4:00 p.m.