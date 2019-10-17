The young footballers at the Irene B Williams Secondary School are now equipped with football uniforms — compliments of the Swetes Football Club — as they compete in the ongoing Schools Football Competition. The uniforms, which were presented last week during a handing over ceremony on the school’s compound, were the result of a collaboration between the Swetes FC, King Warrior Sound and NNL Distributors. (Photo courtesy Swetes FC)
Swetes FC Equips IBWS
Article Published: October 17, 2019
Leave a comment
Post navigation
Posted in: