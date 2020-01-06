Suspected arson puts supermarket owners out by tens of thousands of dollars

Spread the love















By Elesha George

A husband and wife who own a supermarket in the village of Jennings is facing grim prospects this new year after their storeroom facility was destroyed by fire on New Year’s Day.

At around midnight last Wednesday, Stella Iwuji said a fire began in the storeroom area of the business, and destroyed all the contents.

“We don’t have no storeroom anymore; we don’t have anywhere to store anything. Whatever we buy now is either we buy straight and put on the shelf,” she informed OBSERVER media.

She estimated the damage to be in the region of $40,000, after having stocked up on food and beverages over the Christmas season.

“We bought plenty things in bulk, stored them in the storeroom then take them out of there to put on the shelves. We had our fridge there, the generator for any time there was no APUA [power]”.

