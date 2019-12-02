Suggestions that the government should re-open the infamous IHI investigations

By Theresa Gordon

[email protected]

Two former senior members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) are suggesting that there is enough evidence to move forward, and hopefully bring closure to the controversial Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Company Ltd. (IHI), Japan debt settlement US $14 million-dollar scandal.

The IHI debt settlement investigation dates back to the 1990s and surrounds allegations that millions of dollars were funneled into the pockets of a number of individuals masked as loan repayment for the desalination plant constructed in Antigua with the loan from IHI.

A key official who was a part of the investigating team, has also confirmed that he received directives in 2014 to immediately halt investigation into the case which attracted much media attention, both locally and internationally.

Former Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), now-retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Nuffield Burnette, and former Police Commissioner, Vere Browne, addressed some critical aspects of the case on the weekend, ending years of speculation, and answering some key questions which were previously not answered.

