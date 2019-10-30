Strictly Business and Warriors to clash in tape ball final

By Neto Baptiste

Rackaman Construction Strictly Business and ACB Warriors will clash in the finals of the LL Supply LTD, IBSC Tape Ball T20 Classic on November 3rd after both triumphed in their semifinal battles on Sunday.

Playing at the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), Strictly Business overcame Dreders by 39 runs.

Batting first, Strictly Business climbed to 121 runs for eight wickets in their 20 overs. They were led by Raymond Leadette with 23, while Jewel Andrew added 15 to the total. Mervin Higgins was the pick of the bowlers for Dredgers, grabbing three wickets for 11 runs in four overs, while Vaughn Walsh bagged two wickets for 16 runs in four overs as well.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Dredgers could only reach 82 for seven before they were all out in 16 overs. Melvin Charles led the losing effort with 18 runs with Robin Bascus adding 13 to the effort.

Kenny Allen was best with the ball for the winners, picking up three wickets for 11 runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal clash, ACB Warriors beat Future Stars by 25 runs.

Asked to bat after losing the toss, ACB amassed 162 for seven from their allotment of 20 overs. Elroy Francis Jr led the charge with 37 while Daryl Greenaway hit 35 not out. Paul Miller added 24 to the total.

Kadeem Henry was the pick of the bowlers for Future Stars, claiming three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

Future Stars fell short in their chase, reaching 137 for seven from their 20 overs. Sean Joseph and Essan Warner led the effort with 26 and 23 runs, respectively. Uri Smith snatched three wickets for 28 run in 3.5 overs while Johie Massiah took two for 20 runs in four overs.

On Sunday, Future Stars and Dredgers will clash in the third place contest at 10 am, while the final will be contested at 1 pm.