Street-side vendors to get new home

Vendors who have placed small unsightly huts along open spaces on the south side of Old Parham Road will be given notice to move to a temporary location until an open-air food mart is built for them at the East Bus station.

This is according to Chief of Staff in the office of the Prime Minister, Lionel “Max” Hurst, who spoke briefly on the matter at Thursday’s Cabinet press briefing.

“They are going to be asked to remove their shacks, and in exchange, the government will invest more than US$100,000 in building an acceptable and very sightly and attractive place where the car park

[is]

on Independence Avenue, and we will move them all after investing these resources in the open air food mart.

“We are also planning to spend significant sums on having the car park function.”

