St Mary’s Secondary School closes indefinitely

The Ministry of Education has taken a decision to close the St Mary’s Secondary School until further notice.

Education Director, Clare Browne, indicated today that, “The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has come to the decision that we will have to close the school until we can get things rectified down there.”

The director, who suggested that poor soil irrigation issues at the school problem posed a health risk, said it is not a situation that is conducive for students or teachers to be in.

While the ministry looks at the shortest possible time to resume classes, the Director Browne could not give a definite time as to when the school will be reopened.

