St. Kitts and Nevis Hits Cruise Passenger Milestone

According to the St. Kitts Observer the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is the only destination in the OECS to achieve one million cruise passenger arrivals in two consecutive cruise seasons, Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, said during his Tourism Awareness Month speech.

As a result of the arrival of the one millionth cruise passenger in the 2017-18 cruise season, St. Kitts and Nevis was recognized July 16, 2018 by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) as a marquee port.

“We are celebrating the arrival of one million cruise passengers to our shores for the first time in our history. I think it is a testament to our marketing strategy, the strengths of our relationships with the cruise lines and our unique appeal of our growing tourism product,” Minister Grant said at the plaque exchange ceremony to mark that achievement in July 16, 2018.

With the completion of the $48 million cruise pier slated for Nov. 08, Port Zante will be able to accommodate three Oasis class ships, the world’s largest cruise ships.

“I’ve already seen the bookings [for the 2019/2020 Cruise Season] and I feel positive that our grassroots economy would benefit most – the hair braiders, the primate vendors, those taxi drivers and restaurant owners – and I see only positive things coming,” Minister responsible for Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd said in an interview