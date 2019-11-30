Sources say delinquent coaches will be monitored

By Neto Baptiste

Schools football coaches fingered in the ongoing investigation into allegations they have not been turning out for scheduled sessions with their assigned schools, will be closely monitored by the Ministry of Sports as the authorities there seek to bring the practice to an end.

Sources close to the ministry confirmed that the coaches found to be in breach of their contracts, were told that should they persist, the ministry would inform the Treasury Department to cease paying their salaries.

The coaches were summoned to a meeting with Sports Minister Daryll Matthew on Thursday during which time the issues affecting the smooth running of the programme were discussed.

It was also revealed that a list of those coaches guilty of the breach was handed over to ministry officials some time prior to Thursday’s meeting.

Efforts to reach Matthew for comment proved futile, but prior to Thursday’s meeting, the minister said the intention was to find a solution to the problem and brainstorm on ways to improve productivity.

In an earlier interview, Coordinator of Schools Football, Rowan Benjamin, highlighted a number of issues affecting the smooth running of the programme to include adequate transportation and shortage of match referees.

According to the source, however, all parties left Thursday’s meeting with a better understanding of the way forward and are expected to “fall in line”.

Reports are that the ministry will also be looking into reports that coaches from other sporting disciplines may also be guilty of the practice.