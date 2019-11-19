Skerrit in address to the nation, blames UWP for protests seeking electoral reform

Roosevelt Skerrit, in an address to the nation this morning, has described protest action demanding electoral reform being undertaken by a number of Dominican citizens over the past several days as “part of an evolving narrative to suggest that law and order have broken down in Dominica and that elections set for December 6th, cannot be free and fair,” and blamed the opposition United Workers Party for the protests.

Skerrit said the protests are meant to provide a daily source of video and photo footage for daily transmission to the international media and select international agencies.

The Leader of the United Workers Party, Lennox Linton, will respond to Prime Minister Skerrit’s statement at a public meeting at the Roseau bayfront from 5:00 o’clock this afternoon.