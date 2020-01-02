Sir Prince honoured with street naming

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas “Sir Prince continues to live within the hearts of all Antiguans and Barbudans,” remarked Minister of Social Transformation Samantha Marshall during the recent unveiling ceremony for a street sign in honour of the late D Sir Prince Harold K. Ramsey. In the ceremony held near his family residence in Paradise View, the sign identifying “Sir Prince Ramsey Drive” was unveiled in the presence of family and friends of the pioneer in the medical field. Marshall, in her remarks, stated that Sir Prince’s contributions to the Nation of Antigua and Barbuda earned him that honour. “I think we all appreciate that Sir Prince was a man who gave from every single aspect of his heart and he was a humanitarian, a community person. He just gave and it would be unfitting if we were not to acknowledge and to appreciate the extent of his contribution to our development here in Antigua and Barbuda,” she said.

