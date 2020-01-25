Sir McChesney returns with a bang in Schools Basketball

Spread the love















After almost five years of not competing, the Sir McChesney George Secondary School in Barbuda stamped their return to the Cool and Smooth Inter-school Basketball League, by trouncing St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) in the lone match on opening day.

Led by guard Dequan Charles with 16 points and players Shamoi Tonge with 10, the guys from the sister island showed its business as usual for them with a stellar performance.

“My performance wasn’t too powerful at the start but I made up for that miss that I made. It was very good game, good defense [and] better offense. My goal this year is to try and get a scholarship, work hard and get a chance to play foreign basketball,’ said Charles who spoke briefly after his team’s win.

Tamraj Stuart and Ginobli Cornwall both netted seven for SJA.

The 2020 edition of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball tournament officially opened on Thursday afternoon at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Co-ordinator of the programme and former national player, Carl “Bowlie” Knight, along with the Minister of Sports, Culture, National Festivals and the Arts Hon Daryll Matthew both gave brief addresses to the junior basketballers, encouraging them to play the game fair and to represent their school positively.

Teams will compete in the Mini-Boys Primary, Mini-Girls Primary, Mini-Boys Secondary, Junior Boys, Intermediate Boys, Senior Girls and Senior Boys divisions.

Matches will begin on Monday in the Mini-Boys Primary division.

In Zone A, Villa Primary will play Greenbay, Parham will battle JT Ambrose and Potters will face Cobbs Cross.

Meanwhile, in Zone B, Liberta will play Old Road, Buckleys will face Nelvie N Gore and Golden Grove will battle Sea View Farm.

All games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex at 2:30 pm.