Sir Curtly Disappointed, Relishing Long Term Opportunity

By Neto Baptiste

Legendary fast bowler and one of four knighted former cricketers, Sir Curtly Ambrose, said he wants to play a larger role in the development and furtherance of West Indies cricket.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Sir Curtly, who has been overlooked for a major coaching role with any of the regional squads to date, expressed some disappointment with being overlooked thus far but is still hopeful he will be given an opportunity to contribute.

“I would say, yes; a little bit disappointed because I’ve always made it known from ever since I stopped playing cricket that I want to give back to West Indies cricket first and foremost in any capacity. That is why I went and did all these coaching courses because we know the way of the world today where everybody wants to see some sort of certification. It’s not that they are questioning your ability or your knowledge but they want to see some sort of certification and so I am a little disappointed I am not part of the setup,” he said.

“I have been doing stuff with Cricket West Indies in bits and pieces in terms of camps and stuff like that, so I can’t really complain and say they have never given me an opportunity, but in terms of a long term stuff, I am just waiting to see if that materialises,” he added.

The Antiguan would have worked with the senior women’s team ahead of the ongoing India series, but was overlooked for a permanent role and the job was given to another former fast bowler and former teammate, Courtney Walsh.

Sir Curtly said he was elated that Walsh was chosen for the job and continues to urge CWI to utilise more of its former players.

“They weren’t great when they played because of luck or chance, they had to know what they were doing to be so successful for 20 years or however long, so there is a wealth of knowledge that we have, but unfortunately the opportunities are few and far between. For me, personally, I still have a passion for West Indies cricket and I would never disgrace or degrade it and any opportunity I get in whatever capacity to help West Indies cricket, I would be more than happy to do so,” he said.

Asked if he is willing to work at the regional and or local level in the interim, Sir Curtly said he is always open to assisting any team but he has not been offered an opportunity to do so.

“Truth be told, I’ve never been approached by CCC or Cricket West Indies senior team [or] any other regional team. If I was approached, I will be more than happy, as long as we could work out something that benefits myself and the team, I would do it, because that’s what I do. But I have never been approached, not even from the Antigua team, not Leeward Islands team …,” the Antiguan said.

Sir Curtly claimed 405 wickets in 98 Tests and 225 scalps in 176 One Day International (ODI) matches.