Simon and Watt emerge winners of inaugural swimming event

Donovan Simon and Diana Watt emerged the male and female victors in the first-ever Hawksbill Rock 1.5 mile swim on Sunday.

Simon clocked a time of 35 minutes and 40 seconds in the open water swim, and Watt came in at 44 minutes and 18 seconds.

Wayne Henry (36:27) and Mark Mitchell (37:28) rounded off the top three males, after they came in at second and third, respectively.

Pooja Tivary (52:49) and Jamilla Travers (54:30) completed the top three females in second and third places, respectively.

Twenty-five swimmers took part in the event and 21 persons finished the swim, including an over 80 year-old participant, Peter Hunt, who completed the event in 1 hour, 13 minutes and 29 seconds.

The event was held by Peter Wall with support from the Rohrman Sports Association, Jet Ski Antigua, ABSAR, the Ministry of Tourism Lifeguards, the Coast Guard, Red Cross and many other individuals.

The open water swim was a precursor to the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation Open Water Nationals slated for December 1st at Ffryes Beach.