Shooting victim returns home from surgery; father says he was lucky

By Latrishka Thomas

Garion Nathaniel, who was shot in his head and arm early last month, returned to Antigua on Thursday after undergoing surgery at Trinidad’s South Coast Medical Centre.

Nathaniel was flown to that island on November 19th

The 24-year-old Potters resident, who is also the son of Juliet Graham, was shot in his head and shoulder at around 7:15 pm on November 11th 2019, while standing near the B. T. Superette in Pigotts village.

According to his father, Paul Nathaniel, the doctors revealed that luck was on Garion’s side since the bullet happened to miss all of his vital organs.

