Senior Netballers suffer first loss

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda’s Senior Women’s netball team suffered their first loss this morning in the ongoing Battle of the Saints ranking tournament in St Maarten.

They went under to the Cayman Islands by a staggering 66-29 score line at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium.

The 11-man squad, which is comprised of Kizzy Thomas (captain), Amey Lake (vice-captain), Patara Davis, Kizzy Hughes, Naomi Ephraim, Harmony Edwards, Rayana Regis, Seymone Parks, Shermaine Reifer, Sanchez Martin and Adina Andre, left the country on Wednesday.

The Head Coachis Karen Joseph.

The tournament is expected to run from October 17th to 20th, and the participating countries are Antigua and Barbuda, the Cayman Islands, St Kitts-Nevis, and hosts, St. Maarten.

Teams competing in the tournament will gain world ranking points depending on their placement and the number of matches won.

Antigua and Barbuda will face St Maarten in their next match.