Senior national footballers paid, returns to training

By Neto Baptiste

Senior national footballers have been paid and have returned to training ahead of their October 11th clash against Guyana in the CONCACAF Caribbean Nations League (CNL).

This was confirmed by one member of the team who said the players received their cheques last Friday and were due to return to training on Monday at the ABFA technical center.

According to a source, however, only one player had an issue with the amount written on his cheque as he had not been reimbursed for loss of salary.

Last week, players opted not to train as they protested the fact they had not been paid for four matches to include two friendlies in St. Kitts and CNL matches against Jamaica and Aruba.

Reports are that the FA had promised to make good on payment one week prior to the start of the strike but failed on two separate occasions.

President of the ABFA, Everton Gonsalves, sought to debunk reports the body failed to make payments on time, stating that it was agreed funds would have been paid on or before the end of September.

It is reported that during the strike, coaching staff had called out a number of under-23 players as they sought to put a contingency plan in place ahead of the pending matches.

Antigua and Barbuda were beaten 6-0 by hosts Jamaica on September 6th but rebounded to beat Aruba 2-1 just five days later in Antigua.