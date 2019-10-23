Senator’s stay in the Senate deemed Unconstitutional

“Every day that such a senator sits in the Senate and, is not an inhabitant of Barbuda, that he/she sits in the Senate unconstitutionality.”

That was the pronouncement by the chairman of Antiguans and Barbudans for Constitutional Reform and Education (ABCRE), Attorney Ralph Bowen.

Bowen addressed the issue that has arisen as a result of a petition being circulated on the sister isle of Barbuda calling for the immediate removal of Senator Knacyntar Nedd from the Upper House of Parliament.

The petition alleges that Nedd, who was appointed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, has been serving in the Senate since her appointment on March 26, 2018, no longer resides in Barbuda and, as such, she should no longer represent the island in Parliament.

