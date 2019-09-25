Senator mounts defence against ABDB ‘smear campaign’

By Elesha George

Opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) Senator, Damani Tabor came armed with figures and documents on Monday September 23rd, 2019, to defend his name from being smeared in light of a possible lawsuit for public malfeasance.

Last week Thursday, Tabor was named as a possible defendant in an investigation, which the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) government announced that they intend to undertake, to find out whether $13 million which was invested in the Antigua and Barbuda Development Bank (ABDB), was in fact used as intended.

The government is suggesting that in 2010, former Finance Minister, Harold Lovell and Tabor, who served as chair of the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) subcommittee from 2009 to 2011, had mismanaged the funds under the guise of three investment projects.

On Saturday, September 21st, 2019, Prime Minister Gaston Browne also named Don Charles, who served as the General Manager of the ABDB during that period, as a possible defendant.

Tabor brought with him the minutes of a meeting from 10th November 2010, where he presented a summary of the report of finances, highlighting contributions from January to October, 2010.

He drew attention to an assertion in the document which showed that he conducted due diligence to determine whether the ABDB was stable enough to place $6 million and not $13 million dollars, as earlier stated by the former Finance Minister.

