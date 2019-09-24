Security guard jailed for stealing power washer

By Latrishka Thomas

David Gaynor, who pleaded guilty to larceny yesterday, was sentenced to a year in prison for stealing a power washer.

The 23-year-old who said that he was employed as a security guard at a local firm, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court and admitted to stealing a red Honda power washer from the verandah of a Cooks Hill resident at around 2 pm on September 18th, 2019.

It was said that when the virtual complainant (VC) left his home and returned the next day, he found his power washer had disappeared.

Upon reviewing his CCTV camera, he was able to observe the accused while he was committing the crime. With the help of a friend, the VC was able to identify and locate him.

When confronted, Gaynor reportedly promised to return the equipment but after he failed to do so, the victim reported the crime to the police.

