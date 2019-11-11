Second oldest centenarian passes

Antigua and Barbuda lost its second oldest national on the weekend, after Marjorie Abbott (pictured with Governor General Sir Rodney Williams) died on Saturday, one month shy of her 105th birthday. The Community Development Division, which made the announcement late Saturday in a social media post, said that up until her death Abbott, of Willikies, was the second oldest centenarian in the country. The mother of one was born on December 15th 1914. There are now 16 centenarians on island. (social media photo)