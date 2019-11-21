Seaview Farm remain on top

By Carlena Knight

Seaview Farm FC continue to have an impressive season as they remain at the top of the 13-team Zone Two standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Second Division with a perfect 12 points from four showings.

Playing on Tuesday, the top seed team hammered Bailey’s Jewelery Young Warriors by an 8-0 score line.

Zafique Simpson recorded a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 31st, 62nd and 68th minutes while teammate Jacorie Lewis was a goal shy of the same feat hitting home in minutes 18 and 28.

Goals also came from Jaheem Shepherd (60th), Khamar Browne (74th) and Vaughn Martin (76th).

Young Warriors unlike Seaview Farm continue to struggle as they sit in the 12th spot with just one point.

Meanwhile, in Zone One, Abaya FC edged out Freeman’s Village Scorpions 2-1 and Mahico Stars and 5Ps FC Wadadli played to a three-all draw.

Kelvin Anthony (6th) and Juine Anthony (23rd pk) found the back of the net for Abaya while Dadius Hector (61st pk) scored the lone goal for the Scorpions.

Abaya, with their first three points of the season, moved to 9th on the 14-team standings while the Scorpions are in 8th with four points.

Mahico earned their first point of the season and now sit in the 12th position while 5Ps are in 10th with two points.

Matches will continue today in the First and Second Divisions.

In the Second Division starting at 4:20 pm, Jennings United will host JSC Progressors while, at 5 pm, Earthquakes FC and FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles will play in Fort Road.

Meanwhile in the First Division at 4:20 pm, Potters Tigers will face Police, Empire will meet Willikies FC and FC Aston Villa will play Fort Road.