Seaview Farm on top after latest win

By Carlena Knight

Seaview Farm moved to the top of the Zone 2 standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division after recording a 3-1 victory over Earthquakes FC on Tuesday afternoon.

Jahiem Warner (22nd), Jaheem Sheppard (46th) and Darren McIntosh (77th) all found the back of the net for the victors to move them onto nine points after three showings.

Arnold James was the lone goal scorer for Earthquakes, hitting home in the 67th minute by way of a penalty kick.

They dropped to 4th with six points.

Meanwhile, in Zone 1, Attacking Saints and FC Master Ballers both recorded victories.

Attacking Saints who made their return to the football arena this year edged out 5P’s Wadadli FC, 2-1, with goals from Joshua Samuel (50th) and Rashawn Martin (66th), while Terry Andrew got one back for 5P’s in minute 74.

They now moved to second on the standings with six points, while 5P’s are in the 6th position with four points.

FC Master Ballers defeated Mahico Stars, 4-2.

Dwayne Morrissey was a goal shy of a hattrick, having found the back of the net in the 18th and 65th minutes, while teammates Clive Sanculotte (48th) and Richard Williams (77th) scored goals of their own to give the team a full three points to jump to 6th with four points.

Mahico’s Ozani Ambrose (53rd) and Naheim Este (61st) were the goal-scorers.

They now dropped to the bottom of the table in the 14th position, still without a win.

Matches will continue today in both the First and Second Divisions.

In Zone Two of the Second Division, at 4:20 pm, Bassa will play Jennings United in All Saints while JSC Progressors will battle Bethesda.

Meanwhile, in the First Division at the same time, John Hughes will host Police FC, SAP FC will battle Bolans FC, and FC Aston Villa will face Tryum.