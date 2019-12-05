Seaborne cancels all flights into Dominica for safety reasons

Dominica News Online is reporting that Seaborne Airlines has cancelled all flights to Dominica.

As a result of a travel advisory issued for Dominica several days ago, by the US State Department, Seaborne announced on Wednesday that it was cancelling all overnight stays in Dominicauntil December 10th, 2019.

“Due to the uncertain situation, the safety of our passengers, staff and crew is our number one priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Despite protest action since Monday by Marigot residents demanding electoral reform, airport officials declared earlier that the Melville Hall airport was open.

Seaborne officials say that the airline plane to be back in operation by December 10th 2019.